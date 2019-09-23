#MusicMonday

Yuna Kim's breathtaking performance to Send in the Clowns | Music Monday

Olympic
3.81M
64 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Sep 23, 2019

Yuna Kim is one of the most respected athletes in the world of figure skating. Relive her breathtaking performance to Send in the Clowns from the Winter Olympic Games 2014 in Sochi, Russia.

Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to