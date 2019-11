Published on Nov 13, 2019

Jiujiang is a small city in Jiangxi province:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jiujiang

from this video can see Jiujiang Victory Monument 九江胜利碑:

https://baike.baidu.com/item/%E8%83%9...

https://www.meipian.cn/1j3zdkbc

built in 2007 with 200.6 meters,it replace San Jacinto Monument:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/San_Jac...

Juche Tower:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juche_T...

and Washington Monument:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Washing...

become the tallest monument in the world.

Located in:

N29.695888 E115.948162

it is a concrete tower,only covered the surface with marble,so Washington Monument still the tallest stone building in the world.