Published on Apr 17, 2019

When Croatia reached the FIFA World Cup Final in Russia last summer, Tomislav Rozic and his friend Hrvoje travelled from Zagreb to Moscow.



At the Luzhniki Stadium, they bumped into FIFA Museum Director Marco Fazzone. His fascination with the Croatian fans' headwear, led to an enlightening conversation.



That concluded with a visit to Zurich, and a new exhibit, for fans around the world to look at. Enjoy!