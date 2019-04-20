CIA Director and NYT Accidentally Expose Skripal Poisoning Hoax - DUCKGATE

Published on Apr 20, 2019

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 189.



The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the stunning, inadvertent, admission by the New York Times and CIA Director Gina Haspel that much of what we know from the Salisbury-Skripal poisoning is pure fabrication and manipulation.



'Duckgate', as it is now being dubbed, was used to trick US President Trump into expelling 60 Russian Diplomats over false photographic evidence presented to him by Haspel, as it was provided to her by UK authorities.



The manipulation of POTUS Trump, courtesy of CIA Director Haspel, the UK government (and accidentally documented on by the NYT), has now blown open some serious holes into the entire narrative that Sergei and Yulia Skripal were poisoned by Russian agents with the deadly Novichok nerve agent.



See: Trump in Dumps as Spook Picks Sick Kids’n’Dead Duck Trick Pics

http://www.theblogmire.com/trump-in-d...



*****



▶️ SUPPORT us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theduran

▶️ BOOKMARK our site: http://theduran.com

▶️ BUY a T-shirt: http://drnshop.com

▶️ DONATE on Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/theduran/10



🔴 Now on Instagram: theduran_com

https://www.instagram.com/theduran_com/



NEVER MISS A NOTIFICATION

🔴 Subscribe on BLANKCHAT...

Android: https://bit.ly/2Hlr8rx

iPhone: https://apple.co/2CnYz8u



LISTEN:

🔴 APPLE iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t...

🔴 SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/user-901836666



WATCH:

🔴 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/theduran

🔴 BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/theduran/



FOLLOW US:

🔴 GAB: https://gab.ai/TheDuran

🔴 MINDS: https://www.minds.com/theduran

🔴 FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/thedurancom

🔴 TWITTER: https://twitter.com/theduran_com



*****



#GinaHaspel #Trump #Skripals #TheDuran