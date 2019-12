Published on Dec 22, 2019

Watch Kate Courtney - Cycling world champion and the first U.S. mountain biker to secure an Olympic spot to Tokyo 2020 - as she is blown away by these awesome amateur videos but also to some mountain biking fails.



