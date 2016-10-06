Skip navigation
Upload
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
Yeah, keep it
Undo
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
Find out why
Close
Bäume Kant Park
VideoDu.de
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
2,033
2K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
4 views
0
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Oct 6, 2016
Category
News & Politics
License
Standard YouTube License
Loading...
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Extra Schicht Feuerwerk Innenhafen 2016
- Duration: 9:29.
VideoDu.de
21 views
9:29
WUNDER DER NATUR im Gasometer Oberhausen
- Duration: 8:34.
VideoDu.de
519 views
8:34
Christopher Street Day 2016 in Duisburg
- Duration: 6:44.
VideoDu.de
213 views
6:44
Giraffenbaby Zoo Duisburg
- Duration: 3:39.
VideoDu.de
78 views
3:39
ADAC Strassenwacht 1954
- Duration: 10:27.
VideoDu.de
106 views
10:27
Auf zur Tiger-Safari in den Zoo Duisburg
- Duration: 6:22.
VideoDu.de
449 views
6:22
Ausstellung von Josef Müller Malerei
- Duration: 7:23.
VideoDu.de
128 views
7:23
Extra Schicht Feuerwerk im Innenhafen 2016
- Duration: 9:21.
VideoDu.de
165 views
9:21
Extra Schicht Impressionen vom Innenhafen
- Duration: 10:30.
VideoDu.de
53 views
10:30
Koala-Kindergarten im Zoo Duisburg
- Duration: 3:50.
VideoDu.de
182 views
3:50
Eine Party für die Queen
- Duration: 11:32.
VideoDu.de
159 views
11:32
50 Jahre DU Sezession 2007
- Duration: 4:19.
VideoDu.de
46 views
4:19
Delfin Baby Debbie ist topfit
- Duration: 2:34.
VideoDu.de
182 views
2:34
Traumzeit Festival am Hochofen 2016
- Duration: 4:13.
VideoDu.de
180 views
4:13
210 sek düsseldorf Kaiserswerth
- Duration: 3:01.
VideoDu.de
41 views
3:01
210 sek Kempen
- Duration: 2:38.
VideoDu.de
33 views
2:38
Botanischergarten Duissern 2016
- Duration: 3:22.
VideoDu.de
104 views
3:22
Duckomenta Enten-Welt-Kultur-Erbe
- Duration: 2:28.
VideoDu.de
120 views
2:28
Targobank Run 2016 Abschlussfeuerwerk
- Duration: 3:11.
VideoDu.de
140 views
3:11
Language:
English
Content location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Try something new!
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...