Chinese Ambassador to Namibia remarks on inauguration of Walvis Bay Port Terminal

Published on Aug 3, 2019

The Walvis Bay port container terminal was inaugurated on Friday after five years of construction and successful completion in record time. Located in the South West of Namibia the mega project is expected to improve trade in the Southern part of Africa as well as open up the region fro advanced trade as proposed by the belt and road initiative.

On the sidelines of the inauguration in an interview with Xinhua the Chinese ambassador to Namibia said that this project is an evidence of the good corporation and relationship between the two countries.

