Kendall Jenner REIGNITES Ben Simmons Dating Rumors!

Are Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons back together? Well that’s the question on all of our minds after she just attended his basketball game again over the weekend.What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and NBA player Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner’s love story might not be over for good.These two were together for around a year and kept their romance relatively private, but they split in May.Since then, Kendall has been single, as far as we know, but she and Ben may be back in each other’s lives. SportsGossip.com got some sneaky photos of Kendall at Ben's basketball game Friday night in Philly.Oh and in case you forgot, Ben plays for the Philadelphia 76ers. They were playing the New Orleans Pelicans, but do we really care about that. NAH! What you do care about is why Kendall was there. She spends most of her time in New York or LA, so I think the fact that she went to Philly for the game definitely says something about rekindling her romance with Ben.And while she was caught at the game, she kept more of a low profile watching from a box rather than sitting court side like she has in the past at his games. Which isn’t surprising given how Kendall tends to be private about her relationships.And another reason why I think these two might be back together is because when Ben and Kendall broke up in May, a source described it as temporary to People. Apparently the distance was getting to be a lot for them and I completely understand that. Long distance LA to Philly is no joke. Especially with how busy they both are with her modeling schedule and his basketball schedule.They have since run into each other a few times like on the 4th of July, but they weren’t really seen out on any 1 on 1 dates.But, something to note is that when Kendall and Ben first started dating back in May 2018, they took a break around August of that year.

But dating rumors emerged again in November 2018 when she started going to his games again. So hello, that’s ANOTHER reason why I think they could be back together. She is back at his games!Also the most significant clue is that, E! News, who we all know is closely connected to the Kardashian/Jenner family reported that Kendall and Ben are seeing each other again.Which isn’t surprising. Like I said before, Kendall has always been pretty coy about her relationships.It wasn't until February of this year that she confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres she'd been dating Ben for a little while now.And shortly before they broke up in May, Kendall talked to Vogue Australia about whether she'd "combine work and love" and get engaged to Ben. At the time Kendall was non-committal but open to the possibility saying quote, “Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day.” Which is probably the most Kendall has really said about their relationship in an interview. In that same interview she talked about why she keeps her relationships so private.Very mature for a 24 year old.And Kendall went on to comment on how young she is.And I totally respect how private Kendall is. She’s different from her other sisters in that sense and I don’t mind it.But I guess we will just have to stay tuned to see what the future holds for Kendall and Ben.I personally ship these two! I think they make an adorable couple and can’t wait to see what 2020 brings for them.But I want to know what you guys think.Do you think Kendall and Ben could be back together due to her attendance at his basketball game? Or do you think that Kendall is just a huge NBA fan and travels the country to watch various teams play?Let me know down in the comments section below.After that, click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. and have a great day.



