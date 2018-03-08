How Did Team USA's Wheelchair Curlers Get Into The Sport? | PyeongChang Paralympics

Team USA
169K
15 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 8, 2018

Team USA curlers explain how they got into the sport.

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to