Why is it so easy to "Hurt the feelings of the Chinese people"? Are they really that Sensitive?

Published on Nov 29, 2019
The CCP thinks that Chinese people are all overly sensitive wimps as state media and the government will often release statements as to how the "feelings of the Chinese people" have been hurt, from a Mercedes Benz advert to a foreigner having an opinion that they don't like, it seems a whole nation turns into a blubbering mess of tears and insecurity overnight... But is it really true?
