Coronavirus: How Many Americans Will Die?

Published on Apr 3, 2020
The coronavirus pandemic that spread from an outbreak in Wuhan, China is killing Americans. The White House and the Trump Administration released new estimates on how many Americans will die if social distancing procedures aren't followed. Meanwhile, the US government is calling out disinformation and propaganda from the Chinese Communist Party and the World Health Organization. That and more on this week's China news headlines.