Solutions: Stop Using YouTube

Published on Sep 16, 2017

Every year come 9/11 I see my "9/11: A Conspiracy Theory" video making the rounds again. But this year something marvelous happened. I was able to point people to my BitChute.com mirror of the video. And my Dtube mirror. And my minds.com mirror. And my vid.me mirror. The YouTube crackdown is coming (exactly as I warned you it would), but the YouTube exodus is also here (just as I predicted at the beginning of the year). The only problem is there are too many platforms to keep track of.