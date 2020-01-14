Uranus is All Up in Aquarius ♒ Madame Coco Knows | Logo TV

Published on Jan 14, 2020

She's here, she's queer, and yes, she's ruled by Uranus: Learn all about #Aquarius, the 11th sign of the zodiac, from Logo's resident astrology expert Madame Coco Peru ♒



#Aquarius #MadameCocoKnows #LogoTV



Subscribe: http://logo.to/ZirLXq



LogoTV's Official Site: http://logo.to/ZiqDCY

Download the LogoTV App: https://apple.co/M2shCR



#LogoTV celebrates one-of-a-kind personalities, unconventional stories and discovering what's next. From hit series like RuPaul's DragRace, to legendary movies and sitcoms The Golden Girls, AbFab, Will&Grace and Roseanne, Logo TV provides an entertainment experience outside the boundaries of what's expected. Entertaining a savvy audience of gay trendsetters and straight friends who are ahead of the curve, Logo TV is BEYOND!



Connect with Logo TV:

Like Logo TV: http://logo.to/11flg1H

Follow Logo TV: http://logo.to/ZiqUGe

Gif Logo TV: http://logo.to/Zir0xk

Vine Logo TV: http://logo.to/1oO0zbW

Pin Logo TV: http://logo.to/Ziraov

Instagram LogoTV: http://logo.to/13cDCTS

Check-in with Logo TV: http://logo.to/Zirdk5



- LogoTV

http://www.youtube.com/logotv