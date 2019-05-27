Final Fantasy VIII's soundtrack inspired this artistic swimming routine by Team USA | Music Monday

Published on May 27, 2019

Enjoy this look back at Team USA's Alison Bartosik & Anna Kozlova's stunning artistic swimming performance from Athens 2004 to Fithos Lusec Wecos Vinosec and Liberi Fatali, from The Music of Final Fantasy VIII by Nobuo Uematsu.



Are you missing your favorite performance from an Olympic Opening or Closing Ceremony? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com