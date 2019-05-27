#MusicMonday

Final Fantasy VIII's soundtrack inspired this artistic swimming routine by Team USA | Music Monday

Olympic
Published on May 27, 2019

Enjoy this look back at Team USA's Alison Bartosik & Anna Kozlova's stunning artistic swimming performance from Athens 2004 to Fithos Lusec Wecos Vinosec and Liberi Fatali, from The Music of Final Fantasy VIII by Nobuo Uematsu.

Are you missing your favorite performance from an Olympic Opening or Closing Ceremony? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

