Nicki Minaj Puts Meek Mill On BLAST!!!

Published on Feb 5, 2020

Nicki Minaj and her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill are going off on each other on social media. It started with a diss but things quickly escalated to an intense Twitter exchange that included some serious allegations.



if you've been on social media today, you've probably seen the Twitter war that's gone down between Nicki Minaj and her ex Meek Mill.



And before we get into it, some of these tweets get serious and talk about topics including alleged abuse so please only continue watching this if you feel comfortable doing so.



It all started when Meek liked a photo that had Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty in it. The post was seemingly poking fun at Kenneth!



This may or may not have been what started Nicki’s subsequent Twitter rant.

She started by dissing Meek by sharing this photo of him and writing quote, “Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers bad built face ass obsessed with the Queen.”



She also posted a series of photos to her Instagram stories with pictures of Meek some with a clown emoji covering his face.



It looks like she literally got these images straight from Google because you can see her searches on top of some of them like this one where she clearly searched for “meek mill man bag”



She also called Meek out for tweeting about her man and how he needs to just move on.



But in one of her posts, things got a bit more serious. Nicki puts Meek on blast and accuses him of physically hitting women.



And it wasn't long before Meek responded.



In a series of tweets of his own, Meek tries to disprove Nicki's claims and calls out Nicki's brother, who is in prison for predatory sexual assault and child endangerment.



He said quote, “The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women ... talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer … (...) You know I know ... you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t”



And Meek went on to say quote, “You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you!”



The back-and-forth continued, when Nicki accused Meek of being violent towards both her and women in his family.



Nicki said quote, “You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on.”



And she also talked about her brother's situation and suggested that extortion was involved.



Nicki said quote, “Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so ppl can dislike me. You can never stand on your own. You won’t tell ppl the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away tho. U was around. U know. See u soon”



But neither one of them would back down.



Then it was Meek's turn and he accused Nicki of trying to "destroy" him with the allegations of abuse.



And Meek finally tried to exit the conversation by saying quote, “My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish … ima exit”



But he followed up by saying quote, “For clarification I don’t hit women and I won’t let my interviews be filled with question about her or any situation to do with her when I come out to do press for my new album! No devils tricks”



And Meek and Nicki's drama is way deeper than just today’s Twitter fight.



Last month they had an incident at Maxfield in West Hollywood, when Nicki, her husband, and Meek shared words before Meek was escorted out of the store.



Again, in this situation there were two sides to the story and conflicting reports, with Nicki's team saying that Meek was staring at her and her husband prior to the argument, while Meek insists that they started the altercation.



And it looks like things certainly aren’t smoothed out between these two.



