Ubuntu MATE 18.04 LTS Desktop Tour: See What's New!

Published on Apr 18, 2018

For those who don't like GNOME or Unity, MATE provides an ideal desktop environment.



I took Ubuntu 18.04 LTS MATE for a quick ride. The desktop is ideal for GNOME 2 fans. It has added a few options from the previous release.



Under the hood, it has all the new changes that Ubuntu 18.04 LTS default flavor has. Same Kernel version, new applications, minimal install option etc.



However, I did find that changing the layouts in Ubuntu 18.04 MATE is a big pain in ***. If you don't have MATE Tweak Tool, you will have a difficult time in getting back to a normal desktop. I hope Ubuntu MATE team fixes this.



Music Credits : danosongs.com-sky-seeds-brit-pop-mix song