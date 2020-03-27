Guizhou Grill Pot (贵州烙锅)

Published on Mar 27, 2020

Laoguo! An absolutely awesome way of eating, this could kind of be thought as the pan-frying equivalent of something like hotpot or Korean barbecue. Just a chill meal to have with friends or family.



Full recipe will be out at the normal time (~7am EST), but as promised in the video, the full list of stuff we ate in this laoguo:



- Pork Belly

- Spam

- Guizhou-style dougan (pressed extra-firm tofu)

- Potato slices (rinse and soak the potato in water before using)

- Sweet potato slices

- Lotus root slices

- Guizhou rice cakes (these are quite sticky, the bog-standard mass produced rice cakes may be easier)

- Guizhou fern cakes

- Napa cabbage

- Broccoli

- Mild chilis (mostly for color, YouTube thumbnails and all)



As for the tortilla recipe, recently I've been adapting this via King Arthur flour:



I use lard for the oil. And while I like this high hydration dough for this, I *do* find that their recipe is a little... too high hydration. Maybe if I used KAF it'd make a difference? In any event, I cut it to about 60% (~179g), then kind of go by feel from that point. I also make smaller tortillas - going for ~12 instead of their ~8.



In any event, it's a nice recipe. It's a bit thicker than some tortillas I'm used to, but they're quite flaky and easy to roll. Feels almost like the midpoint between a tortilla and a roti, which I'm totally cool with.



And oh! If you're China-based, definitely check out Alessandro's cheeses!



https://i.imgur.com/e70f66N.jpg



Outro Music: คิดถึงคุณจัง by ธานินทร์ อินทรเทพ

Found via My Analog Journal (great channel):



