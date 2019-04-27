CIA: Huawei Funded by Chinese Military | China Uncensored

Published on Apr 27, 2019

Huawei has deep connections with China’s military according to the CIA. Indictments in GE Intellectual Property Theft. A Confucius Institute gets shutdown. Veterans are in trouble in China. Taiwan targets Chinese companies. A warrant for the arrest of a CCTV reporter. And thought your student loan debt was bad? Think again. That and more on this week's China news headlines.



