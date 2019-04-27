CIA: Huawei Funded by Chinese Military | China Uncensored

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 27, 2019
Huawei has deep connections with China’s military according to the CIA. Indictments in GE Intellectual Property Theft. A Confucius Institute gets shutdown. Veterans are in trouble in China. Taiwan targets Chinese companies. A warrant for the arrest of a CCTV reporter. And thought your student loan debt was bad? Think again. That and more on this week's China news headlines.