Korea DPR v. England - FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018- Match 3

Published on Aug 5, 2018

Alessia Russo scored twice to lead England past reigning champions Korea DPR 3-1 in their opening Group B match at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 in Dinan-Lehon on Sunday afternoon.



More from France 2018:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Follow all the action from France across the FIFA Platforms:

👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa

👉 https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...

👉 https://www.twitter.com/fifawwc

👉 https://www.fifa.com/u20womensworldcup/