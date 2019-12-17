Best sporting moment of 2019, a chat with Lindsey Vonn and a look ahead to 2020 | The Corner

Olympic
Published on Dec 17, 2019

Enjoy watching the first episode of our new podcast 'The Corner' with Sam Friedman and Tom Kirkland as your hosts!

This episode is all about current news from the Sports Universe and Lindsey Vonn, the greatest female Alpine Skier of all time. Watch her talk about her final season and her transition to life after ending her career this year.

