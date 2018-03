Published on Mar 16, 2018

Deng Wei lifted 242kg on her debut at the Youth Olympic Games 2010 in Singapore and won gold in the Women's 58kg. At the Summer Games in Rio 2016, she opened with a 115kg snatch and set a new World Record when she added another 147kg to a total of 262kg!



