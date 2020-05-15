SOCIÉTÉ : Loi de finances 2020

Watch Queue
Jean-Baptiste Oliver, commissaire aux comptes et expert comptable présente la loi de finances 2020 au Novotel de Narbonne. Thierry Cours de la revue fiduciaire nous éclaire sur la fiscalité.
Production
http://msk-productions.blogspot.fr/
Réalisation
http://kowalczyk-stephane.blogspot.fr/
Diffusion
http://ecranlocal.blogspot.fr/
