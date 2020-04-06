China

Do Face Masks Actually Work? ☣️ Outbreak Update - Live From China

Living in China
17.7K
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Premieres Apr 7, 2020

Do Face Masks Actually Work? ☣️ Outbreak Update - Live From China

►SUBSCRIBE -https://www.youtube.com/c/JasonLightf...

✔MERCH - teespring.com/stores/living-in-china
✔PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/livinginchina...




✔INSTAGRAM - https://www.instagram.com/livingin_ch...
✔FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...

►Chinese Emergency Pandemic Mask Factory Visit - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nCudS...
►Coronavirus: face masks may offer more protection than previously thought - BBC News - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQS8d...
►Doctor weighs in on coronavirus face mask debate - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0dEo...
►Coronavirus: Do face masks work? - BBC News - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qNkjJ...

bbc,bbc news,news,coronavirus,face
masks,masks,protection,research,infection,pandemic,WHO,World Health Organisation,WhiteHouse,Trump,coughs,sneezes,health,hospitality,
NHS,clapping,clap,health workers,Sophie Raworth,
David Shukman,Science Editor,Alison Holt,Social Affairs
Correspondent,public,gratitude,appreciation CDC,
center of disease control,dr david agus,masks,Coronavirus,
pandemic,medical experts,national shortage

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to