Twins Go to EXTREME Lengths for this Drag Makeover 👭 MTV's Drag My Dad

Published on Mar 17, 2020

These twins do everything together… even tucking! Sean brought his brother Sherrod to Bob The Drag Queen in the hopes that Bob would bring out his twin's hidden drag queen persona! 👑💕



#DragMyDad #LogoTV #MTV



Subscribe: http://logo.to/ZirLXq



Connect with Logo TV:

Instagram LogoTV: http://instagram.com/LogoTV

Follow Logo TV: https://twitter.com/LogoTV

News from Logo TV: http://www.NewNowNext.com

Like Logo TV: http://facebook.com/Logo

LogoTV's Official Site: https://www.logotv.com









Logo is a leading entertainment brand inspired by and for the LGBTQ+ community and reflects the creative class across television, digital and social platforms. Logo features one-of-a-kind personalities, shows, specials, and unique stories. From hit series like RuPaul's Drag Race, to legendary movies and sitcoms The Golden Girls, AbFab, Will&Grace and more, Logo TV provides an entertainment experience outside the boundaries of what's expected.