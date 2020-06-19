Mexico70 | The Greatest Game | 1970 World Cup

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Loading...
Loading...
Partido del Siglo. Partida del Secolo. Jahrhundertspiel. Game of the Century.
When Italy and West Germany met at #Mexico70, they served up a 7-goal semi-final that remains one of the all-time great FIFA World Cup matches.
#Mexico70 | FIFA World Cup: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
#WorldCupAtHome | Full Matches: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Follow our #WorldCupAtHome x #Mexico70 playlist on Spotify and celebrate the songs which defined the start of the 1970s: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3iV...
What made Mexico so ’70?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=clFeL...
Pele | FIFA Classic Player: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-CS1...
Hyundai Anatomy of a Goal | Carlos Alberto 1970: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2RIuz...
Get your football fill from FIFA:
FIFA World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
FIFA Women’s World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifawomensw...
FIFA World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup
FIFA Women’s World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC
FIFA World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup
FIFA Women’s World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...