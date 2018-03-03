REPLAY - 132nd IFAB Annual General Meeting (AGM) - Press Conference

FIFATV
2M
7,024 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Streamed live 12 hours ago

The 132nd IFAB Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland on Saturday 3 March and will be chaired by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Following the meeting - at approximately 12:30pm CET - there will be a press conference with gathered media and attendees to discuss various decisions related to the future of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) and all other topics recommended for discussion and decision by the Board of Directors during the Annual Business Meeting in January. The press conference will be streamed live on FIFA on YouTube.

agenda is available here : http://static-3eb8.kxcdn.com/document...

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
Live chat replay is not available for this video.
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to