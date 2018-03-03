REPLAY - 132nd IFAB Annual General Meeting (AGM) - Press Conference

Streamed live 12 hours ago

The 132nd IFAB Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland on Saturday 3 March and will be chaired by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.



Following the meeting - at approximately 12:30pm CET - there will be a press conference with gathered media and attendees to discuss various decisions related to the future of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) and all other topics recommended for discussion and decision by the Board of Directors during the Annual Business Meeting in January. The press conference will be streamed live on FIFA on YouTube.



agenda is available here : http://static-3eb8.kxcdn.com/document...