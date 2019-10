Meixihe High-speed Railway Bridge Closure郑万高铁梅溪河大桥合龙

Published on Oct 31, 2019

Meixihe High-speed Railway Bridge is a 340m span,172m high arch bridge:

http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...

Belong 350km/h Zhengzhou to Chongqing high-speed railway,there are many high bridges in this railway except this one.

260m span,185m high Shennongxi railway bridge:

http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...

300m span,175m high Daninghe railway bridge:

http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...

180m span,130m high Tangxihe railway bridge:

http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...

96m span,122m high Lianghekou railway bridge:

http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...

200m span,100m high Pengxihe railway bridge:

http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...

80m span,95m high Xiaohengxi railway bridge:

http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...

72m span,93m high Tianchi railway bridge:

http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...

about 90m high Nanyanghe railway bridge:

http://www.ha.chinanews.com/news/hnxw...

etc.

All high bridges located in it's 300km long Xiangyang to Wanzhou section,parallel Yangtze River north of the famous Three Gorge.There are about a dozen long tunnels each more than 10km long in this section.

郑万高铁梅溪河大桥位于重庆奉节,是世界第一座350公里/小时无砟轨道高速铁路拱桥(以前南盘江北盘江等高速铁路桥轨道都是用胶水将道砟粘起来的),2019年10月30日合龙:

https://baijiahao.baidu.com/s?id=1648...

郑万高铁襄阳到万州300公里内有至少九座桥面高超过90米的高桥和十余条每条长度超过十公里的隧道,桥隧比超过90%,几乎是一条地铁从长江三峡北面的高山下穿过。