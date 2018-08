Published on Aug 19, 2018

In part 5 of our 8-part series on AgResearch’s contribution to climate change mitigation, adaptation and inventory, Senior Scientist Neil Wedlock explores the possibility of a methane-reducing vaccine.



Developing a vaccine to reduce methane is all about manipulating rumen methane emissions.



By vaccinating animals to produce antibodies in saliva that targets methanogens, methane emissions from vaccinated animals could be reduced.