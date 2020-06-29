Italy90 | Top 10 Goals

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Roberto Baggio, Claudio Caniggia, Roger Milla, Salvatore Schillaci and more! Enjoy the best goals from the 1990 FIFA World Cup Italy™. #Italy90 | FIFA World Cup: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qpTts...#WorldCupAtHome | Full Matches: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...#WorldCupAtHome | Extended Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... Get your football fill from FIFA:FIFA World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcupFIFA Women’s World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifawomensw...FIFA World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCupFIFA Women’s World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWWCFIFA World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcupFIFA Women’s World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...
Loading playlists...