Daily Reading for Sunday, March 15th, 2020 HD

Published on Mar 13, 2020

Reading 1, Exodus 17:3-7

3 But tormented by thirst, the people complained to Moses. 'Why did you bring us out of Egypt,' they said, 'only to make us, our children and our livestock, die of thirst?'



4 Moses appealed to Yahweh for help. 'How am I to deal with this people?' he said. 'Any moment now they will stone me!'



5 Yahweh then said to Moses, 'Go on ahead of the people, taking some of the elders of Israel with you; in your hand take the staff with which you struck the River, and go.



6 I shall be waiting for you there on the rock (at Horeb). Strike the rock, and water will come out for the people to drink.' This was what Moses did, with the elders of Israel looking on.



7 He gave the place the names Massah and Meribah because of the Israelites' contentiousness and because they put Yahweh to the test by saying, 'Is Yahweh with us, or not?'





Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 95:1-2, 6-7, 8-9

1 Come, let us cry out with joy to Yahweh, acclaim the rock of our salvation.



2 Let us come into his presence with thanksgiving, acclaim him with music.



6 Come, let us bow low and do reverence; kneel before Yahweh who made us!



7 For he is our God, and we the people of his sheepfold, the flock of his hand. If only you would listen to him today!



8 Do not harden your hearts as at Meribah, as at the time of Massah in the desert,



9 when your ancestors challenged me, put me to the test, and saw what I could do!



Gospel, John 4:5-42

5 On the way he came to the Samaritan town called Sychar near the land that Jacob gave to his son Joseph.



6 Jacob's well was there and Jesus, tired by the journey, sat down by the well. It was about the sixth hour.



7 When a Samaritan woman came to draw water, Jesus said to her, 'Give me something to drink.'



8 His disciples had gone into the town to buy food.



9 The Samaritan woman said to him, 'You are a Jew. How is it that you ask me, a Samaritan, for something to drink?' -- Jews, of course, do not associate with Samaritans.



10 Jesus replied to her: If you only knew what God is offering and who it is that is saying to you, 'Give me something to drink,' you would have been the one to ask, and he would have given you living water.



11 'You have no bucket, sir,' she answered, 'and the well is deep: how do you get this living water?



12 Are you a greater man than our father Jacob, who gave us this well and drank from it himself with his sons and his cattle?'



13 Jesus replied: Whoever drinks this water will be thirsty again;



14 but no one who drinks the water that I shall give will ever be thirsty again: the water that I shall give will become a spring of water within, welling up for eternal life.



15 'Sir,' said the woman, 'give me some of that water, so that I may never be thirsty or come here again to draw water.'



16 'Go and call your husband,' said Jesus to her, 'and come back here.'



17 The woman answered, 'I have no husband.' Jesus said to her, 'You are right to say, "I have no husband";



18 for although you have had five, the one you now have is not your husband. You spoke the truth there.'



19 'I see you are a prophet, sir,' said the woman.



20 'Our fathers worshipped on this mountain, though you say that Jerusalem is the place where one ought to worship.'



21 Jesus said: Believe me, woman, the hour is coming when you will worship the Father neither on this mountain nor in Jerusalem.



22 You worship what you do not know; we worship what we do know; for salvation comes from the Jews.



23 But the hour is coming -- indeed is already here -- when true worshippers will worship the Father in spirit and truth: that is the kind of worshipper the Father seeks.



24 God is spirit, and those who worship must worship in spirit and truth.



25 The woman said to him, 'I know that Messiah -- that is, Christ -- is coming; and when he comes he will explain everything.'



26 Jesus said, 'That is who I am, I who speak to you.'



