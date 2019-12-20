Kim Kardashian Faces BACKLASH & ACCUSED of Blackface on Magazine Cover!

Published on Dec 20, 2019

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



It seems like the Kardashians are always under fire, but this time it’s not about showing too much skin, posting about diet products, or even putting out a hanky panky tape… you catch my drift! Fans on Twitter are accusing Kim of wearing blackface on a recent magazine cover.



What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and we know that Kim Kardashian loves to take fashion risks and push the boundaries when it comes to her look.



But sometimes she takes things a little too far.



This time she’s facing backlash for a magazine cover that she just posted on her Instagram.



She shared this post and wrote quote, “Wearing Mugler Private Archives for @7hollywood_mag. WHAT A DREAM”



And if you haven’t heard of 7 Hollywood Magazine before, don’t worry, you’re not alone. According to their Instagram page they are a quote, “L.A.-based biannual fashion, celebrity, and art magazine distributed worldwide.”



Ok got it. And apparently the shoot they did with Kim was supposed to be Elizabeth Taylor-themed, and some fans got that vibe.



One person wrote quote, “Okay, Elizabeth Taylor!”



And another said quote, “Beautiful - very Elizabeth Taylor”



But most people who saw these photos felt... differently.



I mean just right off the bat, fans pointed out that Kim’s skin tone is looking much darker in this photo shoot than she actually is.

Maybe it’s just a bad spray tan or the wrong shade of makeup or a bad case of photoshop? But regardless of what it was, fans weren’t having it. They thought it was cultural appropriation.



One person tweeted saying quote, “THIS IS KIM KARDASHIAN??? WTFFF this is legit black face I don’t care what anyone says.”



Another said quote, “Kim Kardashian you're not a woman of color. Foh with this Black Face photograph.”



And another wrote quote, “Kim is itching to cross that black face line…”



But there were mixed opinions about these pics. Other fans also took to Twitter to defend Kim and this magazine cover.



One person wrote quote, “Kim definitely wasn’t doing black face, that’s all ima say.”



Another said quote, “Those accusing Kim k of black face listen Kim is our wife......remember she is married to a black African man and culturally she is welcome to black culture. .......u media people should take a chill pill n leave our wife alone.”



And another wrote quote, “Wait y’all think this is black face because she tanned her skin ? Even without her name at the bottom, I knew this was Kim…”



And celebs also got involved in the conversation.



Comedian and actress Amanda Seales went on a rant about why Kim’s look is problematic.



She started off by saying quote, “Cuz what folks will say is - but she has black children. Stop it. But she’s middle eastern. Stop it. But she’s helping black people get out of jail. Stop it. But she’s channeling Elizabeth Taylor. Stop it.”



She went on to say who she thinks Kim is really channeling.



Amanda also explained that it’s problematic that an entire team of people let this photo go. She questioned why nobody stopped it.



And Amanda also talked about how the Kardashians as a whole have been guilty of cultural appropriation many times in the past.



And like Amanda said, this definitely isn’t the first time the Kardashians and even Kim have been accused of culturally appropriating black women.



In June of last year, Kim showed up to the MTV Movie & TV Awards wearing Fulani braids.



And that same year in January she also wore the braids calling them "Bo Derek braids."



And if you don’t understand what’s wrong with this, that’s ok but it’s important why we ask.



At the time, social media spoke out about Kim's hairstyle choice, with many expressing frustration over the fact that protective hairstyles like these are seen as "cool" when a Kardashian wears them, but "unkempt" or "unprofessional" when a black woman wears them.



At the time a fan tweeted saying quote, “it’s not cute to appropriate my culture. your privilege is really showing”



But I want to know what you guys think about all of this.



Do you think Kim’s magazine cover and braids were cultural appropriation? If so do you think it’s problematic? Or do you think this was just a bad spray tan/photoshop job?



Let me know down in the comments below.



After that, be sure to hit that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. and have a great day.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr