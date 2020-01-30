Gaten Matarazzo Undergoes BIG SURGERY!

Published on Jan 30, 2020

Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo is undergoing his fourth surgery for a medical condition he was born with and even as he went into surgery he was telling his followers how they can help others with the condition.What’s up? It’s Sinead here with Clevver News and Gaten Matarazzo AKA Dustin Henderson from Stranger Things is ready for surgery number four.On Wednesday morning, he shared a photo from the hospital before heading into surgery for his condition, cleidocranial dysplasia also known as CCD.CCD is a rare genetic disorder that affects the growth of his bones and teeth and can often leaves sufferers without their teeth.While in the past, Gaten has said that he has a “very mild case” of CCD compared to others, it still has required some pretty serious surgeries.And today, he just shared another health update with his fans.While he didn't reveal too much about the nature of his 4th procedure, he did say that it would say that this would be "a big one."He took to Instagram to share this pic of him giving a thumbs up and wrote quote, “Surgery number 4! This is a big one! To learn more about Cleidocranial Dysplasia and how you can help those with the condition you can go to ccdsmiles.org.”And Gaten has been pretty open in the past about how his condition impacted his career before Stranger Things.Back in 2018 he appeared on The Doctors and talked about what it was like going to auditions with his condition before Stranger Things.But obviously that all changed in 2015, when he landed the role of Dustin. And funny enough, Gaten says his disorder actually helped him get the part.And Gaten now works with CCD Smiles, which he linked in his latest IG post.CCD Smiles is a non-profit organization that raises money and awareness for people with the condition. He told People Magazine that his role on Stranger Things helped bring more attention to CCD.

Among them was his co-star Millie Bobby Brown, who wrote, "Good luck love!!! sending my love gate.And we couldn't agree more. We are wishing Gaten a speedy recovery and we've also linked the CCD Smiles link to learn more about his condition down in the description below.



