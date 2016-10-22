War, US Government Corporate Propaganda, The CIA & The Russian "Putin Threat"

Published on Oct 22, 2016

Mark Crispin Miller who is Professor of Media, Culture and Communication at New York University talks about US government propaganda, the corporate media, the CIA and the Russian "Putin" threat. Miller also discusses how the corporate media tried to get him fired using a NYU graduate student working for VICE owned by Rupert Murdock. He also looks at the role of the CIA and the US government in their organized effort to demonize Putin and Russia and create a US population hysteria similar to the 1950s. This interview was done during the Project Censored 40th anniversary at Sonoma State University on October 22, 2016 by Pacifica KPFA WorkWeek host Steve Zeltzer.

For more information on

Professor Mark Crispin Miller

http://markcrispinmiller.com/about/

Project Censored

http://projectcensored.org/

For more information on Pacifica KPFA WorkWeek Radio

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Production of Labor Video Project

www.laborvideo.org