Published on Mar 7, 2014

Natalia Vodianova, Supermodel and Sochi Paralympic Games Ambassador stars in the motivational short film to promote the Paralympic cause.



#NEVERSTOP campaign and the film shows Natalia asking herself an important question in life: "What if it became difficult to move forward?

What if life has sent her an ultimate challenge, that of becoming handicapped? Would she be strong enough to continue moving forward?". An image of Natalia with a bionic leg is a somewhat shocking reality that this could happen to any of us, any day, and Natalia's honest answer that she is unsure of the outcome of her life if it were to be changed in such a dramatic way, emphasises how strong are those who never gave up and made the most out of their reality - Paralympians.