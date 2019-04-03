Exclusive Interview with Figure Skaters Evgenia Medvedeva and Jason Brown | Olympic Channel Podcast

Olympic
3.3M
1,582 views
Published on Apr 3, 2019

Coach Brian Orser coaches some of the best figure skaters in the world. Two of the newest additions to the team are Evgenia Medvedeva and Jason Brown. Meryl Davis sat down for an exclusive interview with the new pair.

“They do have a very special chemistry,” said Orser.

“They are from different backgrounds - but they seem to jive really well.”

Olympic champion Meryl Davis spoke exclusively to the pair and Brian Orser about what makes their relationship so unique.

Check out the full-length podcast here: https://bit.ly/2WKqeZg

