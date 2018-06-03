What made West Germany so 1974?

FIFATV
2.2M
847 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 3, 2018

Cruyff, Beckenbauer, Rivellino, Lato, Total Football, Die Mannschaft; this is what made West Germany so ’74.

Our look back on World Cup's of the past continues! Which edition was your favourite? Tell us in the comments below.

More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpcT...

Other FIFA Social Media Channels:
www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup
www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
www.twitter.com/fifacom

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to