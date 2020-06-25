Eurovision Netflix's Dan Stevens with NewNowNext

Logo
551K
89 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 25, 2020

Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens chats with Logo & NewNowNext's Chris Rudolph on throwing epic Eurovision viewing parties, and playing a closeted Russian pop star in Netflix's Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Subscribe: http://logo.to/ZirLXq

Connect with Logo TV:
Instagram LogoTV: http://instagram.com/LogoTV
Follow Logo TV: https://twitter.com/LogoTV
News from Logo TV: http://www.NewNowNext.com
Like Logo TV: http://facebook.com/Logo
LogoTV's Official Site: https://www.logotv.com




Logo is a leading entertainment brand inspired by and for the LGBTQ+ community and reflects the creative class across television, digital and social platforms. Logo features one-of-a-kind personalities, shows, specials, and unique stories. From hit series like RuPaul's Drag Race, to legendary movies and sitcoms The Golden Girls, AbFab, Will&Grace and more, Logo TV provides an entertainment experience outside the boundaries of what's expected.

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to