Noah Cyrus REUNITES With Ex, Lil Xan!

Published on Apr 6, 2020

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan’s relationship drama had all of our attention way back in 2018. All the “Tiger King”-esque twists and turns since have been hard to keep up with, but everything might have just come full circle. That’s right, Noah and Lil Xan were spotted together again!

What’s up everyone, it’s Sussan Mourad bringing you all the news updates here from my in-home Clevver studio and wow, did anyone think that these two would be seen together again?

As if this time in the world isn’t hectic enough, we’ve got old flames possibly getting back together!


