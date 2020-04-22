#bachelor #madisonprewett #peterweber

Bachelor Peter Weber's Texts EXPOSED By Ex Madison Prewett

Clevver News
4.67M
441 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 22, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#bachelor #madisonprewett #peterweber


The Pilot-Pete-Bachelor-TV saga may be long over, but Peter Weber’s ex, Madison Prewett, caused some turbulence during a recent interview that caused him to drag her on social media, so grab the popcorn and get comfy.

When in quarantine, apparently ALL the rules are completely tossed out the window, like dating someone you dumped on national TV, breaking all contract rules, or exposing text messages between a thirsty ex.

Little do we know, we’ve been tuning into a virtual reality show right before our eyes, because The Bachelor stars are giving us all we need to be entertained for the time being.



For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to