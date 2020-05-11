Blue Ivy Says THIS About Being Beyonce's Daughter!

Published on May 11, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#TinaKnowles #Beyonce #BlueIvyCarter



Blue Ivy Carter made the most adorable cameo in Tina Knowles and Kelly Rowland’s Mother’s Day tribute, and the Beyhive can’t stop buzzing over who REALLY runs the world. We’ve said it once and we’ll say it again: Blue Ivy Carter is quickly climbing the ranks into reigning queen Beyonce territory and we have all her latest video cameos to prove it.



Blue Ivy may not have made a physical appearance in Tina Knowles’, Mother’s Day tribute, but as the director of the film standing behind the camera, she let Tina in on a very important detail she completely missed when wishing all the mothers a Happy Mother’s Day.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr