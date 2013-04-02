A game of thrones in Saudi Arabia (Who will be the next king?)

Published on Apr 2, 2013

As the fictional Game of Thrones launches its third season a different game of intrigue is unfolding in Saudi Arabia. In this report we take a look at the history of the Saudi dynasty and its key pillars. We ask important questions, who will be the third in line once King Abdullah passes away? As the second generation princes, who have ruled the country for most of its 80 year history, are now few in numbers, its likely that a third generation prince will enter the game of thrones. A critical evolution in the House of Saud. This new chance will further divide the ongoing divisions rivalries in the Saudi dynasty. It will also put uncertainty on a key pillar, unity among the leadership.



