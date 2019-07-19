Top 10 Men's Rugby 7s Tries at the Olympics | Top Moments

Published on Jul 19, 2019

Enjoy this look back at the Top 10 Men's Rugby 7s tries at the Olympic Games, featuring:

10 - Felipe Silva - Brazil

9 - Lewis Ormond - New Zealand

8 - Mark Bennett - Great Britain

7 - Carlin Isles - USA

6 - Collins Injera - Kenya

5 - Semi Kunatani - Fiji

4 - Juan De Jongh - South Africa

3 - Carlin Isles - USA

2 - Virimi Vakatawa - France

1 - Josua Tuisova - Fiji



