Top 10 Men's Rugby 7s Tries at the Olympics | Top Moments

Published on Jul 19, 2019

Enjoy this look back at the Top 10 Men's Rugby 7s tries at the Olympic Games, featuring:
10 - Felipe Silva - Brazil
9 - Lewis Ormond - New Zealand
8 - Mark Bennett - Great Britain
7 - Carlin Isles - USA
6 - Collins Injera - Kenya
5 - Semi Kunatani - Fiji
4 - Juan De Jongh - South Africa
3 - Carlin Isles - USA
2 - Virimi Vakatawa - France
1 - Josua Tuisova - Fiji

