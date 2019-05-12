Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads.
Working...
Skip trial
1 month free
Find out why
Close
Papst Franziskus - Regina-Coeli-Gebet 2019-05-12
Vatican News - Deutsch
Loading...
Unsubscribe from Vatican News - Deutsch?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
7.8K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Add translations
64 views
5
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
6
1
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
2
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 12, 2019
Petersplatz - Papst Franziskus betet das Regina Coeli
Category
News & Politics
Show more
Show less
Comments are disabled for this video.
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Papst Franziskus - Heilige Messe mit Priesterweihe 2019-05-12
- Duration: 2:12:02.
Vatican News - Deutsch
23 views
New
2:12:02
Audienz für die Versammlung der Internationalen Vereinigung der Ordensoberinnen 2019-05-10
- Duration: 1:00:25.
Vatican News - Deutsch
494 views
New
1:00:25
Papst Franziskus - Ostern - Verkündung der Osterbotschaft und Segen "Urbi et Orbi" 2019-04-21
- Duration: 24:42.
Vatican News - Deutsch
7,434 views
24:42
Papst Franziskus - Rakovski- Heilige Messe 2019-05-06
- Duration: 1:21:55.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,828 views
New
1:21:55
Papst Franziskus Sofia–Gebet vor dem Thron der Heiligen Kyrill und Methodius-Regina-Coeli-2019-05-05
- Duration: 43:32.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,911 views
New
43:32
Papst Franziskus - Skopje -Besuch der Gedenkstätte für Mutter Teresa 2019-05-07
- Duration: 23:05.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,211 views
New
23:05
Papst Franziskus - Skopje - Heilige Messe 2019-05-07
- Duration: 1:26:52.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,074 views
New
1:26:52
Papst Franziskus - Rakovski - Begegnung mit der katholischen Gemeinschaft 2019-05-06
- Duration: 1:29:27.
Vatican News - Deutsch
495 views
New
1:29:27
Papst Franziskus - Skopje – Treffen mit Priestern und Ordensleuten 2019-05-07
- Duration: 51:59.
Vatican News - Deutsch
801 views
New
51:59
Vatican Media Live
Vatican News - Deutsch
3 watching
Live now
Papst Franziskus - Sofia - Treffen mit den Vertretern des Staates 2019-05-05
- Duration: 22:22.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,105 views
New
22:22
Papst Franziskus - Ostersonntag - Heilige Messe 2018-04-01
- Duration: 1:42:21.
Vatican News - Deutsch
6,198 views
1:42:21
Papst Franziskus - Regina-Coeli-Gebet 2019-04-28
- Duration: 16:48.
Vatican News - Deutsch
998 views
16:48
Papst Franziskus - Osternachtsmesse 2018-03-31
- Duration: 2:29:10.
Vatican News - Deutsch
6,588 views
2:29:10
Papst Franziskus - Sofia - Heilige Messe 2019-05-05
- Duration: 1:31:24.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,062 views
New
1:31:24
Papst Franziskus - Treffen mit Ministranten 2018-07-31
- Duration: 1:40:35.
Vatican News - Deutsch
28,386 views
1:40:35
Papst Franziskus Heilige Messe Taufe des Herrn 2019-01-13
- Duration: 1:49:42.
Vatican News - Deutsch
1,699 views
1:49:42
Papst Franziskus - Panama - Empfang und Eröffnungsfeier WJT 2019-01-24-01-24
- Duration: 1:31:31.
Vatican News - Deutsch
4,300 views
1:31:31
Papst Franziskus Santa Maria Maggiore Heilige Messe Salus Populi Romani
- Duration: 1:33:48.
Vatican News - Deutsch
2,817 views
1:33:48
Papst Franziskus - Petersplatz - Heilige Messe mit Heiligsprechungen und Angelus 2018-10-14
- Duration: 2:05:18.
Vatican News - Deutsch
4,280 views
2:05:18
Loading more suggestions...
Show more
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...