Israel has played a key role in US aggression towards Iran

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Feb 1, 2020
Pushback with Aaron Maté
As the Trump administration's stated rationale for killing Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis collapses, journalist Gareth Porter has pieced together the overlooked background. Porter reports that the assassination was in fact the culmination of a lengthy provocation campaign involving Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, and the Israeli government, which carried out a number of under-reported bombings inside Iraq and Syria in the months prior.
Guest: Gareth Porter. Journalist and historian. His latest book, with John Kiriakou, is "The CIA Insider's Guide to the Iran Crisis."