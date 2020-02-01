Israel has played a key role in US aggression towards Iran

Published on Feb 1, 2020

Pushback with Aaron Maté



As the Trump administration's stated rationale for killing Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis collapses, journalist Gareth Porter has pieced together the overlooked background. Porter reports that the assassination was in fact the culmination of a lengthy provocation campaign involving Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, and the Israeli government, which carried out a number of under-reported bombings inside Iraq and Syria in the months prior.



Guest: Gareth Porter. Journalist and historian. His latest book, with John Kiriakou, is "The CIA Insider's Guide to the Iran Crisis."



