Mélange (Pilot) w/ Morgan Fairchild, Scott Evans, Robert Newman & More! | Logo TV

As the founder of a historic gay bar suddenly and mysteriously dies, his young protégé and estranged ex-wife battle for control of the legendary bar. As the stakes rise and tensions mount, Mélange becomes infested with betrayal, corruption, and revenge.
Cast of characters:
Morgan Fairchild (Golden Globe nominee, Two-time Emmy nominee, Flamingo Road, Falcon Crest, Cybil, Friends):
Vivian King - One of the world's leading hotel moguls. She feels her ex-husband Syd used and betrayed her to gain his inheritance and open Mélange. With Syd gone, Vivian is out for vengeance.
Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie, One Life to Live, Daytime Divas):
Ryann Parker - As Syd's protége and manager of Mélange, he will fight to preserve Syd's legacy and keep Mélange out of the hands of Vivian.
Robert Newman (Two-time Emmy nominee, Guiding Light, House of Cards):
Dorian Sydney "Syd" Winchester - A prominent figure in the LGBTQIA+ movement, Syd opened Mélange with a trust fund he inherited. In order to receive this fund, he needed to be married to a woman. In 1975, he married his close friend Vivian.
Ilene Kristen (Two-time Emmy nominee, One Life to Live, Ryan's Hope, General Hospital):
Dolly Faye - The eyes and ears of Mélange, she has been there since day one.
Omar Sharif Jr. (LGBTQIA+ Activist and Model):
Zayn Hadid - Ryann's loyal boyfriend and bar back at Mélange. As a Syrian immigrant, his work visa has expired and he fears deportation.
Diana DeGarmo (American Idol season 3 runner up, The Young and the Restless):
Melissa Bennett - A server at Mélange, she was a runaway who met Ryann during their tumultuous teenage years. She carries an unrequited torch for Ryann and is currently sleeping with Hunter.
Anne Ramsay (Mad About You, The L Word, A League of Their Own):
Carter Sendroff - Syd's attorney and Dolly's wife. She is tough, but her moral compass is immovable.
Maya Days (Rent, Aida, FX's Damages, worldwide #1 hit single "Feel It" [The Chimney Song]):
Carroll Davis - The Global Head of Operations for King Enterprises. She is bound to Vivian for mysterious reasons.
Kristen Alderson (Emmy winner, One Life to Live, General Hospital):
Abigail Collins - Ryann's sister who recently escaped their mother's religious cult in search of her brother.
Laith Ashley (Strut):
Detective Alexander Thomas - The district's first transgender police officer, he got his start as security at Mélange.
David Gregory (One Life to Live, The Good Fight, Constantine):
Hunter Black - A young documentarian making a film about Mélange's 40th anniversary. However, he may have captured more footage than he bargained for.
Perez Hilton (Celebrity blogger and television personality):
Briggs Baxter - an infamous gossip columnist who founded BriggsBaxter.com and has no problem exposing other people's secrets.
Mark Indelicato (Ugly Betty, Dead of Summer):
JJ Marshal - JJ works several jobs, including being a bar back at Mélange, a barista at the coffee shop, and an escort to pay for medical school. He is dating Genesis, but his escorting is a secret.
Alex Newell (Glee, Zoe's Extraordinary Playlist):
Genesis - Mélange's resident performer with a heart of gold and a history of substance abuse. Genesis identifies as gender-fluid.
Jessica Leccia (Guiding Light, One Life to Live):
Eva Sotomayor - Vivian King's cutthroat attorney. She has her eye on Mélange and rival attorney Carter Sendroff.
Darnell Williams (Emmy winner, Golden Globe winner, NAACP winner, All My Children, The Young and the Restless):
Dr. Max Bradshaw - Syd's longtime doctor. He was with Syd when he died. He is currently working on controversial new medicines.
Pamela Winslow Kashani (Star Trek: The Next Generation):
Meredith Scott - A political activist and Mélange regular who is always ready to organize for a worthy cause.
Logo is a leading entertainment brand inspired by and for the LGBTQ+ community and reflects the creative class across television, digital and social platforms.
