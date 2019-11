Published on Nov 8, 2019

Recently the flamingos population has risen significantly at the Lake Bogoria. This is after a breeding season of the migratory birds that's flew for about 12 hours continuously from Lake Natron in Tanzania.



According to reports, the Lake zbogria national reserve has recorded an estimated 1.5 million flamingos since July earlier this year. As a result there has been an increase of both local and international tourists hitting an estimated 200,000 in the last one year.