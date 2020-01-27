China’s Real Life “Daredevil” | Chen Guangcheng

Published on Jan 27, 2020

This is Chinese human rights lawyer Chen Guangcheng. He’s blind, but that didn’t stop him from teaching himself law, and then advocating for the rights of China’s disenfranchised. In 2005, Chen organized a lawsuit against local authorities in Shandong over the forced abortions they used to enforce China’s one child policy. Did he win the case? Haha, no. Authorities simply arrested him. He was sent to prison for four years for damaging property and disturbing traffic. Yes, disturbing traffic.



Chen was also put under house arrest for years. During Chen’s house arrest, Batman star Christian Bale tried to visit him. That didn’t go so well. But in 2012, Chen escaped. In the dark of night, he evaded his guards, scaled a wall, and with the help of other activists, fled to the US Embassy in Beijing. Basically, he’s the real life version of Daredevil.



This is Chen Guangcheng's YouTube channel (in Mandarin)

