Published on Jan 18, 2018

Back in the before time (1996), there was a project called FreeWin95 which was originally meant to create a clone of Windows 95. Two years later, that project became ReactOS and slowly, over the years, it has continued to grow and develop. Today, I decided to try out the latest version (0.4.7) and in this video, I'll show you how to install it and explore the system with you. Spoiler alert . . . I was pleasantly surprised. There's a lot of good work here.