Published on May 19, 2018

What happens when a World Champion Weightlifter tries to dive? How strong is the world's best diver?



Two world-class Olympians swap sports with surprising results: http://bit.do/SportsSwapEN









Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com