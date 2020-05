Published on May 14, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#blueivy #beyonce



In recent months Blue Ivy Carter has solidified her place as a style icon, made sure everyone knew the science behind washing their hands, and now it looks like she’s on her way to becoming as good of a dancer as her mom Beyoncé.



Looks like the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree in the Knowles-Carter family, and we love to see it.



Earlier this week, Blue’s long-time stylist Manuel A. Mendez posted an adorable video of Blue dancing.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad